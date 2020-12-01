52-year old man chops woman, commits suicide over desired relationship with 14-year old daughter

Last Updated on Tuesday, 1 December 2020, 8:06 by Denis Chabrol

A 52-year old man allegedly committed suicide after he chopped a woman because she refused his desire to have a relationship with her 14-year old daughter.

Police say after she refused, boat captain Jerry Narine, entered the yard of Michelle Russell with two cutlasses and a knife.

Investigators say the man then went to the apartment of Michelle Russell and chopped her on the right side of her abdomen and on her left hand.

He then left the yard saying he will kill someone. The victim was immediately taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Police say after the man injured the woman, he sat on a bench in front of a shop.

When he saw police, he stabbed himself once to his neck

During efforts to arrest him, he reportedly fell to the ground.