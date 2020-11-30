Former murder accused Marcus Bisram, family members robbed of GYD$10 million in cash, valuables

Last Updated on Monday, 30 November 2020, 22:30 by Denis Chabrol

Former murder accused, Marcus Bisram and 10 other persons were robbed Sunday night by four men armed with guns and cutlasses at his residence at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, police said.

“Investigations revealed that the victims were all having a family get together when the suspects all masked came into the yard armed with guns and cutlasses and held them against their will, one of the suspect who was armed with a cutlass dealt Marcius Bisram a lash to his forehead,” Guyana Police Force spokesman, Assistant Police Commissioner Royston Andries said.

The incident occurred between 6:30 PM and 6:45 PM.

Investigators were informed that the bandits carted off two gold band value GYD$2.8 million, one gold chain value GYD$1.4 million, GYD$5 million cash, US$2,000 cash and six debit cards all totaling at least GYD$9.6 million.

Mr. Bisram has been in Guyana ever since a High Court judge ruled that there was insufficient evidence for the State to continue the charge of murder against a man in October, 2016. The Director of Public Prosecutions has since appealed that decision against the Guyanese-American

Also assaulted and robbed was 56-year old Farood Alli Indarjali , a businessman of Section A # 60 Village. He told police that he was lashed several times about his body with a cutlass. He said he was robbed of one brown wallet containing a National Identification Card and Drivers License along with one Samsung phone valued GYD$25,000. Chandrapaul Parsaram, too, was lashed to his left side face with a cutlass and robbed of one Samsung cellular phone valued 20,000 was

Ambalica Indergali age 54 years a businesswoman of No.60 village Corentyne was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy s8 cellular phone valued $54,000; Loma Kholai age 22 Years a housewife of # 71 Village was robbed of one Samsung Galaxy S5 cellular phone valued $100,000;

Premananda Chinapen age 24 Years Self-employed of # 60 Village was robbed of one blue Samsung Galaxy A20 cellular phone # 614 9363 value $46,000 and GYD35,000 cash; Ryan Ishri age 20 years a hire car driver of # 70 Village was robbed of one Gold Samsung Galaxy s6 valued $46,000; Devindra Jagagi aged 19 a labourer of # 60 Village was robbed of one black LG cellular phone valued $20,000; Sabitri Bisram age 62 years unemployed of # 70 village was robbed of one Silver Samsung Galaxy J3 cellular phone valued $40,000, and Mary Ann Lionel age 29 years an Accountant of # 71 Village was robbed of one gold iPhone S5 and one gold chain and his finger rings

The men escaped on foot