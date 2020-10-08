Guyanese drug agents seize marijuana aboard Barbados-registered vessel

Agents of Guyana’s Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) Wednesday night seized 150 pounds of marijuana and arrested a crew of three Guyanese and three Barbadians, Head of CANU James Singh said Thursday.

He said no cocaine was found aboard the vessel named CV 1 which transports mostly agricultural produce. Dried coconuts were also found aboard the vessel that was moored alongside a south Georgetown wharf.

Mr. Singh said the seizure was part of an ongoing operation by the anti-drug agency which is a department of the Ministry of Home Affairs. “This was part of an ongoing investigation and I am happy to see that it has borne fruit and I am look forward to supporting the current CANU team,” Mr. Singh told Demerara Waves Online News/News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

The CANU Head said the vessel was about to leave Guyana when anti-drug agents swooped down and found the drugs stashed in false compartments.

Mr. Singh said the bust was part of an ongoing investigation involving other partners in the fight against narco-trafficking. “This success is a demonstration of the trust and close cooperation between CANU and other external agencies,” he said.