LIAT owes Guyanese entities at least GYD$80 million

The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, which was forced to close operations in late June, 2020, owes Guyanese authorities more than GYD$80 million.

Director-General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Retired Lt. Col. Egbert Field says LIAT owes his regulatory agency US$996,466.32- that’s almost GYD$21 million

He says that amount is for landing and navigational charges.

Mr. Field says GCAA has put in a claim to the court-appointed LIAT administrator, Mr. Cleveland Seaforth for the bankrupt airline to pay the monies owed.

Spokesman for Ogle Airport Inc; Kit Nascimento LIAT also owes Ogle Airport Inc. just under GYD$60.5 million dating back to December, 2019.

He says the bulk of the debt is for unpaid Passenger Facilitation Fees collected by LIAT. The remainder is for Landing & Parking Fees, Security Fees and Office Rental. There are also Handling Fees owed to Trans Guyana Airways, as LIAT’s Handling Agent.

He said the claims are in the hands of the LIAT Administrator.

Spokeswoman for the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, Shunza Samuels said LIAT does not owe that airport.

LIAT does not owe any travel agencies in Guyana as that carrier no longer had a general sales agent in Guyana after fire had destroyed Frandec Travel’s office at Main and Quamina Streets, Georgetown more than 15 years ago.