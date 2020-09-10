Four suspects in Henrys killing to be released on station bail; several arrested for killing of man who fired at protesters

The Guyana Police Force Thursday night said four suspects in the brutal killing of two youths in the backlands of West Coast Berbice were expected to be released on station bail.

Police said 72 hours have expired and the quartet would be released on station bail and required to report to investigators on Friday “as the probe continues.” Guyana’s constitution prohibits longer police detention without a High Court order.

Police Force spokesman, Assistant Commissioner Royston Andries-Junor did not immediately say how many persons remained in police custody, how much bail was been granted and whether the four were actually released from custody.

Up to Wednesday, seven persons had been in police custody in connection with the slaying of Isaiah Henry and Joel Henry and the discovery of their bodies on a coconut estate at Cotton Tree Village, West Coast Berbice. The owner of the coconut estate, his son and a handyman had been arrested in the early stage of the probe followed by the arrest of several coconut vendors.

Friday is the second straight day that police have not briefed the media on the progress of their investigations.

Instead, the police force issued a statement saying that four persons were arrested for the killing of Pritipaul Hargobin after he exited a car and fired a shotgun at them on the Bath Settlement Public Road, West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.

However, police said no one has been arrested in connection with the killing of 17-year old Haresh Singh. His body was found in the backlands of the Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice next to his burnt motorcycle on Wednesday shortly after he had left to go to his farm,

Meanwhile, police said two persons were arrested for robbery and one arrested for malicious damage to property during the violent unrest that erupted after the Henrys’ bodies were discovered Sunday afternoon. Police said more persons would eventually be arrested. “The Heads of Joint Services also wish to inform the public that the Police is in receipt of reports and evidence of assault on members of the public, and have since arrested three persons, and will continue in their efforts to arrest and prosecute others who were identified breaking the law,” they said in a joint statement.