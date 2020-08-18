PNCR/APNU parliamentarians are “face of the future”; countrywide fan-out planned

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) on Tuesday released the coalition’s list of persons to serve as parliamentarians, and in an apparent push-back against critics who are protesting against the exclusion of veterans like party Chairman Volda Lawrence and executive member Aubrey Norton, said the new legislators reflect youth and “the face of the future.”

“The PNCR has taken a bold step forward. The composition of the list of candidates extracted to be representatives in the next Parliament is the face of the future and will empower a new generation of leaders,” the PNCR said.

Also notably absent from the list of would-be parliamentarians are PNCR General Secretary Amna Ally, former government ministers Winston Jordan, Simona Broomes , Valerie Adams, Basil Williams, George Norton and Keith Scott. The party said senior leaders would soon be involved in a countrywide exercise to mobilise for the upcoming local government elections. “The new parliamentarians, along with senior leaders and members of the PNCR will fan-out across the country to rebuild and strengthen the Party in advance of the upcoming local government elections,” the PNCR said.

New faces from the PNCR-controlled A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) bloc include Attorney-at-Law Geeta Chandan Edmond, Attorney-at-Law Amanza Walton-Desir, trade unionist Coretta Mc Donald, Ganesh Mahipaul.

Former Ministers Dr. Karen Cummings, Annette Ferguson, Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, Dawn Hastings-Williams

and Dr. Nicolette Henry will be returning to the House.

Coming one day after PNCR member Attorney-at-Law James Bond railed against PNCR Leader David Granger, calling him authoritarian and dictatorial for excluding Ms. Lawrence, Norton and Retired Commodore Gary Best from serving in the Parliament.

The party said Parliament is not the only place where it can serve Guyanese. “For the PNCR, public service, not merely parliamentary service, is the priority. The Party has been listening to our members and supporters and is aware of what is happening in the towns and villages all across the country. Providing service to the people is our priority and our new parliamentarians and elected leaders at all levels will be expected to actively serve and represent their various constituencies,” the party said.

The PNCR defended its picks as part of a process to groom and mould the leaders of the future. “In this regard, the PNCR has demonstrated, more than any other political entity in Guyana, that it is prepared to take the bold and decisive initiative to prepare for the future,” the party said. The PNCR added that its thrust is in keeping with Mr. Granger’s position that young people must be prepared to take up the mantle of leadership.

The party which is the largest and most influential in A Partnership for National Unity said it would continue to work with other parties, trade unions; private sector and civil society to realise “our common quest to make Guyana one nation.” Our Party is continually renewing itself to give voice to people from every part of this country and every part of our great diaspora, ensuring the ‘good life’ for Guyanese.”

Below is a list of APNU+AFC candidates for Parliament:

AFC

1. Juretha Fernandes

2. Cathy Hughes

3. Sherod Duncan

4. David Patterson

5. Haimraj Rajkumar

6. Khemraj Ramjattan

7. Deonarine Ramsaroop

8. Devin Sears

9. Raphael Trotman

APNU

10. Geeta Chandan-Edmond

11. Dr. Karen Cummings

12. Annette Ferguson

13. Nima Flue-Bess

14. Tabitha Sarabo-Halley

15. Dawn Hastings-Williams

16. Dr. Nicolette Henry

17. Coretta McDonald

18. Maureen Philadelphia

19. Natasha Singh-Lewis

20. Amanza Walton-Desir

21. Ronald Cox

22. Jermaine Figuiera

23. Roysdale Forde

24. Joseph Harmon

25. Vincent Henry

26. Shurwayne Holder

27. Dineshwar Jaipersaud

28. Christopher Jones

29. Vinceroy Jordan

30. Ganesh Mahipal

31. Richard Sinclair