Tourism Minister COVID-19 positive; President, other ministers negative

Tourism Minister Oneidge Waldrond-Allicock has tested positive for the coronavirus, COVID-19, but President Irfaan Ali and other cabinet ministers have been tested negative, Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony said in a statement late Thursday night.

“Minister Allicock has been placed in self-isolation and will be monitored in accordance with the public health guidelines,” he said.

In disclosing that the Tourism Minister has contracted the virus, the Health Minister again appealed to Guyanese to take every step to avoid contracting the life-threatening disease. “The Government of Guyana would like to urge all Guyanese to take all the necessary precautions to protect themselves and family from COVID 19. We recommend that you continue to practice social distancing, hand sanitation and wearing your face mask,” government said.

The President and his Cabinet ministers were tested on Wednesday after Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd informed that he had been in contact with someone who had contracted the virus and that his test confirmed that he also contracted the disease.

The President of Suriname Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Foreign Affairs Minister Ambassador Albert Ramdin and other officials, who were in Guyana earlier this week for President Ali’s inauguration and subsequent talks also tested for the virus. Their results show that they are COVID-19 negative.