President Ali swears in 19 other Cabinet members

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday swore in 19 more ministers to address a range of priorities including constitutional, electoral and security sector reforms.

“These ministers will be held accountable not only by the executive, by the parliament but by the people of Guyana,” President Ali said.

Efficient, transparent and accountable.

1. Zulfikar Mustapha, Minister of Agriculture

2. Pauline Sukhai, Minister of Amerindian Affairs

3. Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport

4. Priya Manickchamd, Minister of Education

5. Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

6. Dr. Frank Anthony, Minister of Health

7. Robeson Benn, Minister of Home Affairs

8. Colin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water

9. Susan Rodrigues, Junior Minister of Housing and Water

10. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security

11. Joseph Hamilton, Minister of Labour

12. Mr. Nigel Dharamlall, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development

13. Anand Persaud, Junior Minister of Local Government and Regional Development

14. Vickram Bharrat, Minister of Natural Resources

15. Kwame Mc Coy, Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister

16. Sonya Parag, Minister of Public Service

17. Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works

18. Deodat Indar, Junior Minister of Public Works

19. Oneidge Waldron, Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce

Others already sworn in are Prime Minister Mark Phillips, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance.