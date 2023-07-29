9-Year-old cycling prodigy, Portia Bentley, shines in Atlantis Cycling Club race

Last Updated on Saturday, 29 July 2023, 13:49 by Denis Chabrol

The Alanis Cycling Club , known for its fierce competition, witnessed a new chapter being written in its history.

In a heartwarming display of talent and determination, young Portia Bentley, a 9-year-old female junior cyclist, made waves at the National Park on Saturday as she demonstrated an unwavering commitment in following the footsteps of her late father, Jude Bentley, a former national cyclist who was killed by a drunk driver while training on Carifesta Avenue, three years ago.

The air was charged with anticipation as Portia, the lone female , geared up for her first-ever race.

Proudly donning her BMX bicycle, and with what seemed like a touch of destiny, the young prodigy showcased an innate mastery of her bicycle, gliding through the inner circles of the National Park with the grace of an experienced cyclist. In her eyes, one could see the determination to embrace the Bentley’s passion for cycling and never back down from a challenge.

This was not just a race for the young Bentley who prior to race day shared, ” I want to make my dad proud, and I wish he was there to see me race”. It was an opportunity to honor her father. Cheers and applause erupted when the determined 9-year-old pedaled her way towards the finish and her remarkable performance captured the hearts of spectators, as she completed her race in an astounding 3 minutes and 27 seconds.

It would appear that with every second ticking away, Portia’s father’s voice was echoing in her head, urging her “You’ve got this, Portia. Show them what you’re made of”.

Everyone was marvelled at her prowess and ability to hold her own against the guide around the track and at her first meet ,as she crossed the finish line.

Tears of pride and admiration welled up in the eyes of her Mom , who was there to urge her on and ensure her father legacy lives on..

Atlantis is of the firm belief that Portia Bentley’s journey has only just begun, and her bright future in the world of cycling is undoubtedly set to make headlines again, and their hopes are that Portia Bentley’s incredible performance serve as an inspiration to countless young girls and boys , and that it encourages parents to get their children involved in the sport.

Alanis Cycling Club is based in Georgetown, Guyana.