$2.7 worth of LED street lights stolen

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure has suffered over $2.7 million in losses after 37 Light-Emitting Diode (LED) lights were stolen at various locations across the country.

The Ministry’s Infrastructure’s Electrical Engineering Department says 11 were stolen from Eccles Industrial Site Road and seven from Farm Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

Another seven from Schoonard Access Road, West Bank Demerara; five from Linden/Soesdyke Highway; three from Lombard Street, Georgetown; two from Providence Access Road, East Bank Demerara and two from Takuba Road Lodge Housing Scheme, Georgetown.

According to the Department, these lights were installed in November 2019 and the replacement cost per unit amounts to $73,000. Based on an estimate, it would be difficult to repurchase these lights.

“The Ministry is hereby pleading with the perpetrators to refrain from committing larceny against its country; as the Government of Guyana seeks to improve safety and security on Guyana’s road network,” the Ministry said in a statement today.

The general public is also asked to report any suspicious act of theft to the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 592-227-0799, via Facebook Messenger or via Email at [email protected]