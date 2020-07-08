Attempt made to burn down Suddie Magistrates’ Court

An attempt was made early Wednesday morning to burn the Suddie Magistrates’ Court, police said.

A policeman at the nearby station saw the fire and smoke in the bottom flat of the courthouse shortly before 5 AM.

“It was observed that the Magistrate’s chair on fire and a pile of paper on fire, the ranks than managed to extinguish fire by forming a bucket bridgade the said court hall was then engulf in smoke,” police said.

Fire fighters and police found four plastic bottles with suspected kerosene scent was emanating from the bottles and two chisels were found at the crime scene.

A damage assessment is to be conducted, police said.