East Bank Demerara man killed in Berbice; security guard arrested

A labourer, who once lived in Golden Grove Village, East Bank Demerara was Saturday night stabbed by a security guard during an argument over a Guinness, police said.

He is 23-year old Clayton Nickosie Vankenie of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice. He once lived at Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Police say a 29-year old security guard of Pope Street, New Amsterdam has since been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred at about 11:40 Saturday night at Patrick Dam, New Amsterdam.

“Enquiries revealed that about 23:40h the victim and suspect were under a shed next to a shop where they reportedly had an an argument about a “Guinness” and the suspect allegedly stabbed him twice in the region of his neck and abdomen,” police said.

Vankenie was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he received medical attention and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit but succumbed to his injuries abou 9:30 Sunday morning.

The suspect who fled the scene after the incident, was apprehended about 1 O’clock Sunday afternoon and investigators are in possession of a statement from an eye witness, police said, adding that the alleged assailant is arrested “cooperating with investigators.”