All four bodies in Berbice River mishap recovered

The bodies of four men, who were involved in a mishap in the Berbice River, were Wednesday recovered, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said that about 12:45 PM the bodies of Kidman Lindie, aged 37 years of 41 Stanleytown , New Amsterdam and Godfrey Denharte , aged 60 years of Sandhills ,upper Berbice River were fished out of the Berbice River in the vicinity of Sandhills.

They are at the Arokium Funeral Home.

Earlier Thursday at about 9 AM, the bodies of Romario Denheart , aged 24 of 41 Stanleytown , New Amsterdam, Berbice, and Julian Mc Kenzie, aged 50 of Sandhills, Upper Berbice River were fished out of the Berbice River.

They were taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home for autopsies.

The search continues for Kidman Lindie, age unknown of Sandhill Village, Berbice River , and Freeman Denheart of Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice.

The boat mishap occurred Tuesday evening , in the vicinity of Friendship Village.

Police say Marvin Kissoon was proceeding north along the Berbice River with four occupants , while the other boat, with the captain and three occupants, was proceeding southwards.

Kissoon alleged that as they were traveling along the river, he noticed the boat coming towards him and he pulled eastward to avoid a collision

He says at the same time the other captain also pulled eastward and both boats collided and capsized .

Kissoon and his occupants re-entered their boat and fled the scene after they realised that the captain and occupants of the other vessel failed to surface.

Kissoon is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Police have since gone to Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice and arrested three of the four occupants who were in Kissoon’s boat.

They were allegedly found in possession of thirty- two taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to almost 37 kilograms.

The fourth occupant who resides at Palmyra Village , Corentyne, Berbice is being sought.