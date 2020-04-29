Internet Radio

All four bodies in Berbice River mishap recovered

Posted by: Denis Chabrol in News April 29, 2020

The bodies of four men, who were involved in a mishap in the Berbice River, were Wednesday recovered, police said.

The Guyana Police Force said that about 12:45 PM the bodies of Kidman Lindie, aged 37 years of 41 Stanleytown , New Amsterdam and Godfrey Denharte , aged 60 years of Sandhills ,upper Berbice River were fished out of the Berbice River in the vicinity of Sandhills.

They are at the Arokium Funeral Home.

Earlier Thursday at about 9 AM, the bodies of Romario Denheart , aged 24 of 41 Stanleytown , New Amsterdam, Berbice, and Julian Mc Kenzie, aged 50 of Sandhills, Upper Berbice River were fished out of the Berbice River.

They were taken to the Bailey’s Funeral Home for autopsies.

The search continues for Kidman Lindie, age unknown of Sandhill Village, Berbice River , and Freeman Denheart of Heathburn Village, East Bank Berbice.

The boat mishap occurred Tuesday evening , in the vicinity of Friendship Village.

Police say Marvin Kissoon was proceeding north along the Berbice River with four  occupants , while the other boat, with the  captain and three occupants, was proceeding southwards.

Kissoon alleged that as they were traveling along the river, he noticed the boat coming towards him and  he pulled  eastward to avoid a collision

He says at  the same time the other captain also pulled eastward and both boats collided and capsized .

Kissoon and his  occupants  re-entered their boat and fled the scene after they realised that the captain and occupants of the other vessel failed to surface.

Kissoon is in custody assisting with the investigation.

Police have since gone to  Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice and  arrested three of the four occupants who were in Kissoon’s boat.

They were allegedly found in possession of thirty- two taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted  to almost 37 kilograms.

The fourth occupant who resides at  Palmyra Village , Corentyne,  Berbice is being sought.

