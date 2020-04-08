Man shot dead during attempted robbery of group including policeman

Police say a man, who pointed a handgun at a group of men at Stevedore Housing Scheme during an attempted robbery, was shot dead by a policeman.

Dead is Mark ‘Bugie’ Mc Lean of Penny Lane, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The policeman was among the group of men who included Shawn Malone, a barber of lot 3488 Stevedore Housing Scheme ; Leyland King, an office clerk employed with Royal Castle Head Office, located at lot 13 Lamaha Street,Queenstown, and residing at lot 59 South Ruimveldt Gardens; and Kevin McKenzie,,a lecturer at Government Technical Institute, Georgetown Branch, and resides at lot 427 Barimita Street,South Ruimveldt Gardens

The incident occurred on April 4 at 6:15 PM.

The Guyana Police Force says the constable, who is stationed at Brickdam Police Station, and the three other men were all seated under a shed which is at the southern parapet of the street playing cards after Constable Harris had finished cutting his hair.

Police say Mc Lean suddenly rode up on a bicycle, ;drew a pistol from his pants waist and pointed it at them.

He demanded that they hand over the gold chains they were wearing around their necks

Mc Lean then advanced to Harris, pointing his pistol at the Constable who quickly drew his service pistol and discharged four rounds in the direction of the attacker.

He fell to the ground and with a pistol with three live rounds next to him.

Police say one 9 MM spent shell, which was retrieved from the scene, and the gun and ammunition were lodged at East La Penitence Police Station.