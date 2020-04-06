No more COVID-19 deaths but confirmed cases rise to 29

Guyana has not recorded any more COVID-19 deaths but the number of infected persons has risen to 29, the Public Health Ministry said in its latest update.

The total number of confirmed cases of the novel corona virus (COVID-19) in Guyana now stands at 29 as of April 5, 2020.

Of the 29 confirmed cases, 25 are active and 4 are deceased.

The Public Health Ministry gave no indication if anyone is in a COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A total number of 110 persons have now been tested. Another 157 are on home quarantine while 6 are in the Ministry of Public Health’s isolation. The number of persons in institutional quarantine stands at 34.

Globally the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,051,697, while the number of deaths is now 56,986. These figures represent 213 countries.

In the Region of the Americas there are 279,543 confirmed cases and 6,802 deaths.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the corona virus diseases.