BREAKING: GECOM to consider motion to conduct vote recount this afternoon

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will Thursday afternoon possibly decide on a motion by People’s Progressive Party-nominated commissioner, Robeson Benn for a recount of votes cast in last month’s general and regional elections.

Benn told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News that his motion is to “proceed urgently with recount! Recount was already decided. Two options presented.”

PPP election commissioner, Sase Gunraj said none of the seven commissioners opposed the idea of a recount, but there was talk of seeking legal advice on that position which he rejected. “Basically, it proposes that we move ahead with the recount as I am advocating as well,” he said, adding that the court has explicitly said “we have no jurisdiction in your affairs; you need to work it out.”

The Commission would meet again at 3pm today to possibly decide whether or not they would agree to a recount.

Gunraj said none of the commissioners said explicitly at Thursday’s meeting that they were opposed to the recount.

Pro-A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) election commissioner, Vincent Alexander was tight-lipped on his position as he left the meeting shortly after midday Thursday.

He would only say that he was sticking to his previously held position. The commission had unanimously approved a national recount of the votes under the supervision of a high-level Caribbean Community (CARICOM) team.

That team had arrived in Guyana but never got down to work because its desire to have its role gazetted had met a legal stumbling block. GECOM’s decision to set aside the declarations by the 10 district returning officers has been the subject of a request by an APNU+AFC candidate, Ulita Moore for the High Court to conduct a judicial review.

The Full Court has said the High Court cannot legally hear a request for such a review, but Moore has since appealed that decision to thee Guyana Court of Appeal.