Guyana’s COVID-19 claims another life, more persons test positive

Guyana now has now recorded two deaths from the COVID-19 coronavirus and the number of confirmed cases now stands at 12, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle said Tuesday.

Delivering the Public Health Ministry’s daily update, she said statistics on confirmed cases available up to Monday afternoon showed an increase from eight to 12 cases.

Gordon-Boyle said 10 confirmed cases are in Region Four (Demerara/Mahaica) and one in Region Six (East Berbice/Corentyne).

She added that 43 are in institutional quarantine and one of the 12 confirmed cases is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit.

The Deputy Chief Medical Officer said four of the 12 cases were imported and the others were contracted locally.

52 persons have so far been tested.

Based on Pan American Health Organisation modeling Guyana is forecast to have 1,400 COVID-19 cases.