Georgetown prison declared “safe” after fire set by murder accused

The Georgetown Prison was late Friday declared “safe” hours after a fire set by an inmate who is awaiting trial for murder, authorities said.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) says that Officer in Charge of the Georgetown Prison, Superintendent Olivia Cox reported that at about 4:50 PM a fire was set on the catwalk of the solitary division of the Georgetown Street Prison.

“This was quickly brought under control by the Officers on duty at the

Prison,” the GPS said.

According to investigations to date, GPS Director Gladwin Samuel’s, the fire was set by convicted prisoner Odel Roberts who is serving three years for trafficking in narcotics.

He is also to stand trial for murder.

“It is reported that he was upset with a fellow prisoner who refused to lend him a cell phone and DVD player.

It is alleged that Roberts lit newspaper and a piece of his mattress and threw these on the catwalk outside the door of the prisoner with whom he has the disputes” Samuels said.

Officers of the Guyana Fire Service visited the scene.