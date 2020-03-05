Police cordon off streets around GECOM’s Region 4 office

Police early Thursday morning tightened security around the Ashmin’s Building on High and Hadfield streets in Georgetown, as part of preparations to keep protesters at bay.

Police have blocked vehicles and pedestrians from passing by the Returning Office so they will be unable to head south along High Street or east along Hadfield Street.

The Ashmin’s Building houses the Region Four Returning Office where Statements of Poll are being verified by representatives of political parties before the results are declared.

The decision to tighten security comes as controversy and several delays swirl around the declaration of the results of the March 2 general elections.

Riot police early this morning took up strategic positions around the building and the entire block from Leopold Street to Hadfield Street was cordoned off. Part of High Street was also cordoned off from pedestrians and vehicles.

A truck load of riot police were also put on standby at the Brickdam Police Station should they be required to respond to an emergency at the Returning Office or any other part of the city.