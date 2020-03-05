“I crave your indulgence” -Granger in appeal for patience for GECOM results declaration

Presidential candidate of the A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC), David Granger Wednesday night appealed for patience and calm until the Guyana Elections Commission gives the final results.

He issued the appeal hours after meeting with representatives of the Carter Center Elections Observation Mission. “I am asking you to be patient,” he told supporters.

Mr Granger said his APNU+AFC hoped that on Thursday, “the Chairman of the Election Commission will make some form of declaration but right now, it is quite impossible. Nobody knows the final scores,” he said.

The APNU+AFC Chairman said his coalition and the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) have challenged some of the results. Granger’s brief remarks were littered with impassioned appeals for his supporters to await the declarations from GECOM. “I crave your indulgence. Let us patiently wait on the declaration from the Elections Commission and as soon as that comes, we will be in touch with you, our faithful supporters,” said Granger.

Mr Granger says the verification of results continued overnight and a number of the results have been challenged.

Earlier this week, APNU+AFC had issued a statement saying that it was projected to win.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Bharrat Jagdeo said Wednesday that his party has an unassailable lead in the March 2 general elections and is heading to a comfortable victory.

Mr Jagdeo has said if the Guyana Elections Commission does not declare its results, the PPP will release to the public its statements of poll.