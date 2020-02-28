Fire destroys Raja Yoga Centre

An early Friday morning fire destroyed the Brahma Kumaris Raja Yoga Centre on High Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

Two women, who are members of the organisation, were in the building at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Despite initial problems with accessing sufficient water and a steady north-east wind, fire fighters contained the blaze to one building.

Fire Chief, Marlon Gentle says firefighters are still trying to ascertain the cause of the fire. He said 912 received calls at about 4:34 PM. “A lot of damage on the ground floor from water and the fire fighting activities. The upper floor for all intents and purposes is heavily gutted. We cannot say so far what would have been the cause of this fire,” Gentle told reporters.

Members of the European Union (EU) election observation mission, whose operations are located in a newly-constructed building immediately north of the Raja Yoga Centre, also arrived on the scene.

Fire fighters were expected to visit that building, at the request of the EU mission. That building was subjected to intense heat from the fire.