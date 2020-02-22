National Awards announced

On the occasion of the 5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Roraima and the Order of Service of Guyana.

Order of Roraima

Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados

Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin Edmond Montague Grant Professor John Edward Greene Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey Dr. Dalgleish Joseph Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix Justice William Rajendra Ramlall Claude Augustus Saul Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh Paul Esmond Slowe Michael Orrin David Somersall Godfrey Steve Statia

Golden Arrow of Achievement

Mark Anthony Archer Mavis Anita Benn Marlan Kwesi Cole Charles Mitroy Corbin Reverend Roshanna Gillis Catherina Penda Guyan Sheran Roxanna Harper Troy Henry Loris Emille Heywood Ranald Andrew Jacobs Pastor Richard Avert James Edward Jameson Zaida Joaquin Lincoln Brandon Lewis Frederick McWilfred Cita Indranie Pilgrim Cheryl Sampson Olive Beverly Sampson Varshnie Udho Singh Clinton Murphy Williams Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

Medal of Service

Wesley Adrian Benjamin Mark Anthony Benschop Paulette Patricia Bollers Terrence Glenberth Boston Donna Bowen Lucille Elaine Cadogan Beverly Clenkien Jenny Benn-Daly Ann Pamela Forde Gregory Douglas Fraser Claire Ann Goring Virgil Harding Phyllis Erica Jackson Glenyss Barbara James Jainarine Maraj Leon Randolph McDonald Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui Kissoon Dyal Persaud Premnauth Prashad Urica Yernesi Primus Deserdeen Roberts Kaylan Persaud Sharma Beverly Ann Somerset

Military Service Medal

Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

Disciplined Services Star

Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle

Disciplined Services Medal

Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene

His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) awardees.