National Awards announced

On the occasion of the 5oth Republic Anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, His Excellency David Granger, MSS, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Chancellor of the Orders of Guyana is pleased to make the following appointments under the Order of Roraima and the Order of Service of Guyana.
Order of Roraima
- Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados
Order of Service
Cacique’s Crown of Honour
- The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson
- Dr. Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat
- Dr. Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin
- Edmond Montague Grant
- Professor John Edward Greene
- Dr. Cecil Edward Harricharran
- Dr. Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey
- Dr. Dalgleish Joseph
- Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix
- Justice William Rajendra Ramlall
- Claude Augustus Saul
- Dr. Nehaul Prashad Singh
- Paul Esmond Slowe
- Michael Orrin David Somersall
- Godfrey Steve Statia
Golden Arrow of Achievement
- Mark Anthony Archer
- Mavis Anita Benn
- Marlan Kwesi Cole
- Charles Mitroy Corbin
- Reverend Roshanna Gillis
- Catherina Penda Guyan
- Sheran Roxanna Harper
- Troy Henry
- Loris Emille Heywood
- Ranald Andrew Jacobs
- Pastor Richard Avert James
- Edward Jameson
- Zaida Joaquin
- Lincoln Brandon Lewis
- Frederick McWilfred
- Cita Indranie Pilgrim
- Cheryl Sampson
- Olive Beverly Sampson
- Varshnie Udho Singh
- Clinton Murphy Williams
- Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick
Medal of Service
- Wesley Adrian Benjamin
- Mark Anthony Benschop
- Paulette Patricia Bollers
- Terrence Glenberth Boston
- Donna Bowen
- Lucille Elaine Cadogan
- Beverly Clenkien
- Jenny Benn-Daly
- Ann Pamela Forde
- Gregory Douglas Fraser
- Claire Ann Goring
- Virgil Harding
- Phyllis Erica Jackson
- Glenyss Barbara James
- Jainarine Maraj
- Leon Randolph McDonald
- Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui
- Kissoon Dyal Persaud
- Premnauth Prashad
- Urica Yernesi Primus
- Deserdeen Roberts
- Kaylan Persaud Sharma
- Beverly Ann Somerset
Military Service Medal
- Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick
- Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael
Disciplined Services Star
- Chief Fire Officer Marlon Anthony Gentle
Disciplined Services Medal
- Assistant Commissioner of Police Kevin Adonis
- Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Mortimer Thomas
- Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jacqueline Bonita Greene
His Excellency President David Granger and members of the Advisory Council for the Orders of Guyana, offer sincere congratulations to the sixty-six (66) awardees.