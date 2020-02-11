Retired GDF Chief, Gary Best pulls out of APNU+AFC election campaigning

Former Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Retired Rear Admiral Gary Best has pulled out of the 2020 election campaign appearances because he was recently involved in a fatal road accident.

“As a result of the February 8, 2020 accident that I was involved in, and the subsequent loss of the life of Mr. Jude Bentley, I’m suspending, out of reverence for the dead and respect for his family, my public campaign appearances,” Best said in a statement.

He has been speaking at several public meetings as part of efforts to convince Guyanese to reelect the incumbent A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change coalition.

Police say Best was last Saturday morning driving under the influence of alcohol when he struck down and killed former national cyclist, Jude Bentley.

Best, who is an executive member of the People’s National Congress Reform, the largest party in the governing coalition, says his decision is to “also allow the investigations to proceed fairly, professionally and without hints of interference.”

Police have since granted him GYD$100,000 station bail, as they continue their probe ahead of any possible charges.

The Retired Rear Admiral says “once again, to the family of Jude Bentley, my heart pains me for your loss, which I deeply regret and wish you can find strength in the Lord at this most difficult time. I will continue to uplift you all up in my prayers.”