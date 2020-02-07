Ballot paper arrives under tight security

Ballot paper and other sensitive materials for the March 2, 2020 general elections Friday morning arrived under tight police security at the headquarters of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The arrival and offloading of the shipping container of materials was witnessed by GECOM Chairman, Claudette Singh and the six other election commissioners as well as the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield and other support staff.

Representatives of contesting parties were also on hand to witness the offloading of the container.

Heavily-armed members of the Guyana Police Force escorted the shipping container and are expected to provide round-the-clock watch at GECOM.

The printing of the ballots and other sensitive material were observed by election commissioners Charles Corbin and Sase Gunraj.

There are almost 700,000 registered voters who are entitled to vote at more than 2,500 polling stations countrywide.

Contesting parties are A Partnership for National Unity+Alliance For Change, People’s Progressive Party, A New and United Guyana, The New Movement, United Republican Party, Liberty and Justice Party, Change Guyana and Federal United Party.