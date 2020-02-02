GTT promises refunds if Blaze Internet service is not up to standard

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company Limited (GTT) says if it does not meet publicly-stated standards of its Blaze fibre optic internet service from February 1, 2020, customers will receive refunds.

“We have listened to our customers and made some changes to deliver a vastly improved service to our BLAZE customers in 2020 and beyond. We are determined to elevate our standard of service to hold ourselves accountable to our valued customers,” stated Orson Ferguson, GTT’s Vice President of Customer Experience and Quality.

The company adds that customer rebates can be as much as $2000 per incident. The telecommunications provider currently has 25,000 subscribers.

The standards are available on GTT’s website, but in summary, Ferguson says GTT is taking responsibility for its performance at every level. “In a direct response to our customers’ demand for excellence in 2019, our team has wholly embraced quality and efficient service delivery standards. These standards are detailed on our website, but in summary, we are taking responsibility for our performance at every level,” Ferguson said.

For details of GTT’s new promise to its Blaze customers, visit http://bit.ly/Blaze_Promise.

Blaze was launched in 2017 and is Guyana’s fastest internet service offering customers speed, improved streaming, easy connectivity, greater reliability and added security.