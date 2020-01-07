Internet Radio

One dead, another seriously injured in boat accident

An early morning boat accident in the Pomeroon River has left a 25 year old miner dead and another injured.

Police identified the dead passenger as Renny France.

The captain of the 40 horse power speed boat, 27-year old Dennon Lyte is hospitalised due to severe injuries.

Police said the men were heading home between midnight and 1am Tuesday morning when their boat hit a tree in the vicinity of Friendship Grant Canal, Lower Pomeroon River.

Both men were thrown into the river as a result of the impact.

Nearby residents rescued the miners who received extensive injuries.

They were both taken to the Oscar Joseph District Hospital where France was pronounced dead on arrival.

