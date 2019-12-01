UPDATE: Names of dead, injured in West Demerara accident released

At least four persons were killed and 16 others injured on Saturday night in an accident between a minibus and a car on the Nismes Public Road on West Bank Demerara, police said.

Police Commander for Region 3 (West Demerara-Essequibo Islands), Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean said three of the deceased were positively identified . They are 29-year old Ayesha Sealey of Patentia Housing Scheme, 12-year old Maria Bisnauth of 125 Sideline Dam in Sister’s Village, 52-year old Rawle Glen of Canal Number 1 on West Bank Demerara and 22-year Zavira Jona of Patentia on West Bank Demerara.

Firefighters reportedly cut open one of the vehicles to rescue an injured person.

The Guyana Police Force said the fatal accident occurred at about 7:20 p.m. on Nismes Public Road involving minibus BYY 2981 owned and driven by a 37-year-old resident of Leonora on West Coast Demerara,and motor car PTT 691 owned and driven by a 52-year-old of Canal No.1 on West Bank Demerara.

Those injured are Sharafa Deea Bichai aged 31 years of Lot 17 Patentia; Leon Marks, 26 years of Area 2 Wales; Salame Marks, 27 years of Area 2 Wales; Keisha Washington, 32 years of Lot 5 Church Street, Stanleytown, West Bank Demerara; Lashona Alicia Anthony, 19 years of Lot 11 Nismes; Avin Naranjan, 8 years of Lot 479 Good Intent West Bank Demerara; Devine Naranjan, 7 years of Aaron Narajan, 14 years of Essequibo Island; Mark Ambrose 39 years of Lot 24 years of Good Intent; Baroda Manual, 32 years of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara; Mark Anthony, 22 years of Canal No.1 Polder Polder, West Bank Demerara; Boodram, 53 years; Kerry Allen, 33 years of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara; Patula Taylor, 40 years of South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, and Shawn Thomas, 34 years of Good Intent.

Police said the minibus was speeding north along the western carriageway of the Nismes Public Road and while in the vicinity of a gas station which is located on the western side, motor car PTT 691 drove out from the fuel station in a south-eastern direction into the path of the minibus.

Police said that collison resulted in the right front portion of the minibus colliding with the right side front door of the motor car; as a result of the collision, both vehicles ended up on the Eastern side grass parapet and trench respectively.

The occupants and both drivers received injuries about their bodies and were rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where four persons and the others were treated and referred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where their conditions are regarded as serious.

This latest road tragedy, unfortunately, culminates November’s observance of National Road Safety Awareness Month in which there have been several deadly road accidents.