Owner of Kosmos at MovieTowne, bodyguard die in accident

The owner of Kosmos Grill & Lounge at Movietowne in Guyana and his bodyguard died in a road accident early Tuesday night on the Rupert Craig Highway in the vicinity of Yokohma vehicle dealership at Sophia in Greater Georgetown.

Official sources confirmed the identities of the two men as 37-year old Dillon De Ramos of 85 Dennis Street, Campbellville the owner of Kosmos, and off duty police officer, 35-year old Brian Eastman of 1515 Norton Street, Wortmanville.

Guyana Police Force Traffic Chief, Linden Isles confirmed that the accident occurred but did not immediately have further details.

News-Talk Radio Guyana / Demerara Waves Online News reporter, Sean Embrack visited the scene and was told that the Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into the Yokohama car dealership’s fence and was totalled.

One theory that is being explored is that the vehicle hit the median, the driver lost control and then it smashed into the vehicle dealership’s fence.