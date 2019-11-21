AFC settles for 30 percent parliamentary seats as coalition remains intact for 2020 elections

Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), President David Granger and Leader of Alliance For Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan Thursday afternoon struck an agreement that will see the smaller AFC getting 30 percent of the parliamentary seats if the coalition wins in the March 2020 general elections.

High-level sources familiar with the talks told News-Talk Radio Guyana-Demerara Waves Online News that this seat allocation marks a 10 percent reduction from the 40 percent that the AFC had gotten under the 2015 political agreement, the Cummingsburg Accord.

In keeping with today’s decision by Mr. Granger and Mr. Ramjattan, the People’s National Congress Reform-backed APNU would get 70 percent of the seats if it wins the general elections.

Mr. Ramjattan and AFC Chief Negotiator, David Patterson refused to divulge details of the revised political agreement between APNU and the AFC, but Ramjattan made it clear that the two parties would be contesting the March 2, 2020 polls jointly. “Certainly, we’re going to the elections as a coalition. I can tell you that. Together is better,” said Ramjattan.

APNU Chief Negotiator, Volda Lawrence remarked that “the coalition has always been strong… We good. You’ll hear from us shortly”.

Sections of the AFC have been pushing for at least 33 percent of the seats but APNU last week Friday, according to the sources, insisted that it should be 30 percent “take-it-or-leave-it”.

The sources say if the coalition wins the March 2020 general elections, AFC will be responsible for the ministries of Natural Resources, Telecommunications, Public Security, and Business.

Sources said the revised Cummingsburg Accord will be signed in the coming days.