Farmer hacked to death in drinking spree

A farmer of Bushy Park, East Coast Demerara, was chopped to death Saturday night during a red wine drinking spree, police sources said.

The dead man has been identified as 40-year-old David “Big Mouth” Micah.

Investigators have since arrested 20-year-old Jordan “Shattta” Walters, a mason who resides at Belmont, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

A woman says she, Micah, Walters, and others were drinking wine at Goat Bar in Cottage, Mahaicony.

She reportedly said the incident started when Walters picked up a bicycle and tossed it to the ground, causing another man to slap him several times.

The woman says Walters went home and uplifted a cutlass. On leaving his yard, Micah confronted him with a knife and threatened to stab him.

Walters then chopped Micah several times to his head.

Micah was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mahaicony Hospital.