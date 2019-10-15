GDF soldier not gold dealership attacker

A man who was shot to death during an attempted robbery outside the raw gold dealership, El Dorado Trading, is not a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) soldier.

Crime Chief, Michael Kingston says the man, whose body was found at Tucville, was involved in a dispute over the purchase of a motorcycle.

Dead is 18-year old Olijah Chesney of 562 ‘D’ Field, Sophia.

The Crime Chief says a man has since been detained and is assisting police with investigations.

Police said Chesney was killed at about 11:50 Monday morning at Tucville Squatting Area by person or persons unknown.

Investigators say he was shot twice.

Surveillance video outside El Dorado Trading shows gold miner, Deon Stoll, shooting one of his attackers who was running away.

Stoll, who was shot in his pelvic region, subsequently died.