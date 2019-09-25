GRA enforcement officer opens fire on police; no one injured

Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) enforcement officers late Tuesday night opened fire on a Guyana Police Force vehicular patrol at Perseverance Public Road.

The incident occurred at about 10 PM. No one was injured.

Investigators told News-Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM / Demerara Waves Online News that the three GRA officers were armed each with one Glock pistol and two assault rifles.

They alleged that they were in a car, driven by a fourth person, when they observed a brown motorcar trailing them in a westerly direction.

One of the GRA officers said they stopped and saw what seemed to have been a gun through one of the windows of the brown car. That car is privately-owned and registered in the name of one of the police constable’s sisters.

One of the officers said he fired shots from his pistol at the driver’s front door and one of the wheels.

After the car reverse and slammed into a parked truck, the GRA officer said he and other saw three uniformed police exiting the car and running away. The police ranks crept and then sped off on foot.

The truck driver reportedly corroborated one of the policemen’s account and said he took cover behind the dashboard.

Police have since held the vehicle in which the GRA enforcement officers were travelling and the pistol from which the rounds were discharged at the patrol.

The members of the Guyana Police Force are based at the Mahaicony Police Station.