Former Civil Aviation Board Chair dies after home-invasion

Former Chairman of the Board of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority, Hugh Denbow has died following a home invasion.

Police said he was found tied up at his house at Bel Air, Greater Georgetown.

He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he died at about 8 o’clock last night.

Former Public Works Minister, Robeson Benn, during whose tenure, Denbow served as Chairman of the GCAA, remembered him as someone who was dedicated to the improvement of the aviation industry. “It’s deeply disturbing and a very sad event. I think he was still serving his country by giving assistance to the industry,” Benn told News-Talk Radio 103.1 FM/Demerara Waves Online News.

He said Denbow was always “coming with ideas about how we can continue to improve the industry”.

Up to Tuesday morning, the Guyana Police Force did not issue an official statement on the incident.