Demerara Harbour Bridge resumes full operation

The Demerara Harbour Bridge has resumed full operation following Monday’s incident involving a barge and a tug that resulted in extensive damage.

“The hard working and tireless staff of DHBC have completed the realignment of the damaged bridge,” the Bridge said in a statement.

Laden and unladen trucks under 18 tonnes are now allowed to traverse on the bridge. From 7 PM to 4 AM all vehicles, including laden and unladen trucks, under 18 tons would be able to transit the bridge.

Management said after 4:00 am the standard bridge policy would be applied and additionally.

To cater for the passage of ocean-going vessels, the bridge will retract at 9 AM Thursday for 90 minutes. However, management said “there will be no special crossings until further notice.”

The Demerara Harbour Bridge’s management assured that “we remain committed to returning the operations of the bridge to normalcy.”

Early Monday morning, a tug and a barge slammed into the bridge, resulting in the misalignment of the 41-year old east-west corridor.