President travels to Cuba for scheduled medical evaluation

President David Granger Saturday morning, departed Guyana for the Republic of Cuba. He is accompanied by First Lady, Mrs. Sandra Granger, government said.

The Head of State has travelled to Cuba for a scheduled evaluation by doctors of the Centro de Investigaciones Médico Quirúrgicas (CIMEQ). He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma last year after an intensive series of tests by specialist doctors at the CIMEQ.

President Granger is scheduled to return to Guyana next week.