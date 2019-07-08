President blocks imprisonment of Finance Minister; GRA claims GYD$527m in taxes from Dipcon

President David Granger on Monday blocked Finance Minister Winston Jordan from going to jail for 21 days for contempt of court for failing to pay Dipcon Engineering Services Limited US$2.2. million plus costs in keeping with a court order that dated back to 2009 under the previous administration.

“Now, therefore, by virtue of the powers vested in me under Article 188 (1)(b) of the Constitution, and after consultation with the minister designated by me under Article 188(2) of the constitution, I hereby grant to Mr. Winston Jordan, in his personal capacity and as the Honourable Minister of Finance, and member of Parliament, a respite of the execution of the punishment imposed on him until all appeals and remedies available to him and the State have been exhausted,” states the order signed by Minister of State, Dawn Hastings.

Meanwhile, Commissioner-General of the Guyana Revenue Authority, Godfrey Statia on Monday wrote Dipcon Engineering claiming GYD$527,846,657 million in taxes owed.

The Finance Minister, through the Attorney General, on Monday filed appeals against the High Court’s order that he be jailed if the monies were not paid.