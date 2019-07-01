Presidential guard found unconscious with head injuries

A member of the Presidential Guard was early Monday morning found lying in an unconscious state on Mandela Avenue with head injuries, police said.

The guard has been identified as Police Constable 2045 Winston Cooper of 761 East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The 32-year old Cooper was picked up opposite the National Gymnasium by first responders of the Guyana Fire Service at about 5:30 am and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was “currently receiving medical attention”.

“A further update will be given later as no other detail is available at this time but the Guyana Police Force prays for his recovery,” the law enforcement agency said.