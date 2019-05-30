BREAKING: Bandits killed, policeman injured in shoot out at Lodge, Georgetown

Three bandits were shot dead durung shoot-out at Lodge, Georgetown late Thursday night.

The Guyana Police Force said two of the bandits have been identified as Shawn Brown and Junior Nurse; the other is yet to be identified.

Three 9mm pistols and two cellular phones were found in close proximity of the scene, police added.

The shooting stemned from an attempted robbery at a residence on Norton and Victor Streets, Lodge. Neighbours alerted a passing police patrol that quickly confronted the bandits.

A resident on Joseph Pollydore (D’urban) Street told Demerara Waves Online News that the usually busy thoroughfare was desolate as there was no vehicular or pedestrian traffic.

He said the men demanded money and gold from him and a relative who had just arrived in Guyana.

Police added that the 46-year old man qwas pounced upon and robbed of a sum of cash and two laptops by the three armed males.

‘”The suspects all armed with handguns began shooting at the police who returned fire and adopted tactical positions and engaged the bandits in the house by which time the victim and his five year old son managed to escape and seek refuge nearby.,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Police said the exchange of gunfire between the two sides lasted for almost an hour during which a Police Corporal received a gunshot injury to his left leg.

Police said two of the bandits were found motionless whilst the other who received multiple gunshot injuries ,surrendered but succumbed to his injuries on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. His accomplices were also pronounced dead on arrival.

“The injured policeman is presently receiving medical attention; the Force wishes him a speedy recovery and applauded their courageous actions that resulted in the demise of the bandits,” police said.