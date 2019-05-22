Attorney-at-law asks City Hall for GYD$250,000 monthly payment under Royston King-inked contract

Attorney-at-Law, Maxwell Edwards is asking the Georgetown City Council to pay him the GYD$250,000 per month he says he is owed in keeping with an agreement he had with recently-dismissed Town Clerk, Royston King.

The claim was brought to the attention of the Mayor and Councillors at their extraordinary meeting held on Wednesday by Town Clerk, Sharon Harry.

Referring to Edwards’ letter dated March 16, 2018, Harry told the elected body that the claim was for “consultancy service” with the Council. “He noted in his correspondence that it was accepted by Mr. King at a cost of 250 (thousand dollars) per month and he had sent a reminder to us,” Harry told the Mayor and City councillors.

Mayor Ubraj Narine asked that the correspondence be copied and circulated to Councillors.

Edwards had represented King at a Commission of Inquiry into several allegations of impropriety. He was subsequently fired by the Local Government Commission in January, 2019.

In the past, question marks had been raised about whether Edwards had been hired by King with approval by the then full council.