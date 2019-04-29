Suspected cocaine-in-pepper sauce exporters remanded to prison

Two men accused of attempting to smuggle 107.6 kilogrammes of cocaine in pepper sauce to another country were Monday remanded to prison.

The Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) said Chief Magistrate, Ann Mc Lennan refused bail to the accused men.

They are Ramaeo “Chan” Chandrabhan of 39 Ornoque Street, Georgetown and Andrew Young of 2018 Section ‘C’ Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

The duo has to return to court on May 15, 2019.

CANU said Chandrabhan and Young were interdicted early morning of Friday 26th April 2019.

CANU said the suspected cocaine was “concealed in pepper sauce.”

“The suspected narcotic was unearthed at the Camex Bond CJIA concealed in a quantity of fifteen gallon bottles of pepper sauce slated for export,” the Guyanese law enforcement unit of the Ministry of Public Security said.