Suriname Airways flight makes emergency return landing; in-transit passengers miffed

A Suriname Airways flight, bound for Aruba, Friday morning returned to Paramaribo for an emergency landing, leaving many of the 100-odd passengers upset about missed connecting flights.

One of the passengers, who is a usually credible source for Demerara Waves Online News, said the flight, PY 463, departed at about 9 am for Aruba, but 18 minutes later “the pilot announced we had to go back to Suriname due to a door unlocked”.

The source said she and many other passengers would now miss connecting flights to Trinidad, Panama and the United States.

However, Suriname Airways officials in Paramaribo reportedly told passengers they could bear no responsibility other than getting them to Aruba. “Suriname Airways cannot assist… we are told to contact our travel service to make our own arrangements”.

The source said the passengers expect the airline to stand some transit expenses as it was not their fault that they missed connections to their final destinations.