Igloo ice cream outlet launched in Georgetown

by Gwen Evelyn

GEORGETOWN, Guyana – March 13, 2019 — Local ice cream pioneer, Sterling Products Ltd. (SPL) has opened a new outlet to make its premium Igloo Ice Cream available to customers near Stabroek Market Square in the heart of Georgetown.

The new outlet launched on March 1 is conveniently located on the upper story of the KFC fast-food restaurant adjacent to Stabroek Market. It provides a cool, clean and comfortable getaway where customers can enjoy delicious, refreshing Igloo ice cream above the hustle and bustle of the market square.

CEO of SPL, Ramsay Ali said the new outlet is part of the company’s ongoing expansion in order to meet customers’ unceasing demand for Igloo ice cream. He added that the new branch will serve an extended range of top-quality ice creams, including exciting new flavours and variants to delight both adults and children.

He noted that the array of ice cream flavours available at the Stabroek parlour is intended to deliver the best quality value to a broad spectrum of customers, catering for those who are inclined to stick to old favourites, as well as those who are tempted to try out tantalizing new varieties.

While the Stabroek outlet will be fully stocked with standard ice cream flavours, Ali pointed out that it will also offer newly-created varieties including pistachio, strawberry-cheesecake, cherry-vanilla, mint-chocolate, midnight-cookies-and-cream, maple-almond, marshmallow, fudge brownie and piecrust.

He added that the company is constantly seeking to add value for customers by creating new flavours and enhancing the taste, all under the strictest hygienic conditions. He disclosed that SPL invested about US$1M in the last half of 2018 to enhance quality and expand production.

Additionally, Sterling Products Ltd. continues to conduct customer service training to its employees to ensure that visitors to Igloo outlets are pleased with all aspects of the service offered. Employees are paid competitive salaries and enjoy comfortable working conditions, so that they are happy to work with the company, Ali asserted.

Sterling Products Limited was established in Guyana some 62 years back (1954) under ISO 9001 quality management.

The Igloo ice cream continues to move from strength to strength in the Guyanese market by producing a high-quality product that is unmatched for sheer accessibility and ease of purchase, like the newest outlet above KFC near Stabroek Market square overlooking the Demerara River.

Prior to the launch of the Stabroek Market branch, SPL launched a branch at Enmore in 2018.