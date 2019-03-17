Bread vendor killed during home invasion, robbery

Police are probing the early Sunday morning murder of a bread vendor at his Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara home.

Investigators gave his identity as 63-year old Clairmont Telesford.

Police were told that three masked men entered his home at 101 Republic Drive, Beterverwagting. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

Sleuths were told that the victim’s spouse, Shondell Emmanuel, closed their business located in front of the premises at about 1:30 am.

They “were unpacking bread in their bottom flat, when the perpetrators pounced and relieved them of jewelry and cash. During the process they were assaulted and bound, but as the men were escaping they took her husband into the yard where he was later found motionless with injuries to the head,” the Guyana Police Force said.

Telesford was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Emmanuel received medical attention at the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital for abrasions and was sent away.

Police said up to early Sunday afternoon no one was arrested.