Body of Venezuelan man found after passenger boat fire off Waini River mouth

Hours after a boat with 20 persons aboard caught afire off the mouth of the Waini River, the body of a Venezuelan man washed up on Shell Beach, sources said.

The man’s name has been given as Antonio Ramon Wells.

Police have already confirmed that a woman, with second degree burns, was rushed to the Mabaruma Hospital. She was due to be the air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital for specialised treatment and care at the Burns Unit.

The Guyana Police Force’s Interior Commander, Kevin Adonis earlier Sunday said police were responding to reports that flames engulfed a passenger boat about 10 miles from the mouth of the Waini River.

The boat was ferrying passengers from Venezuela to Pomeroon in Guyana when the craft caught afire.

Unofficial information reaching Demerara Waves Online News indicates that eight others were rescued by a boat.