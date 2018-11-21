El Dorado offshore-hired seafarers won’t be punished for disclosing wages to govt, unions

El Dorado Offshore, a Guyana-registered company, on Wednesday stated categorically that seafarers who it hires to work on oil industry related vessels offshore Guyana, could disclose their wages to trade unions, ministry responsible for labour or any other legal entity.

“Every employee in Guyana has a legal right to engage directly with their Trade Union, Ministry or any other legal entity that represents employees’ rights. No employee of EDO can suffer any repercussion if they were to do so. EDO has and will continue to open our organisation to any entity working to promote workers’ rights in Guyana,” the employment agency said.

That is in stark contrast to what has been stated in employment contracts that EDO requires seafarers to sign. Contrary to the agreement seen by Demerara Waves Online News and verified with El Dorado, that termination clause does not refer to EDO’s contract allowing any employee to disclose company information under legal process.

EDO further stated that some quarters of the press have attempted to portray EDO as a Trinidadian company. EDO was founded in Guyana and is 100 % managed and operated by Guyanese. EDO’s leadership team are wholly young, vibrant individuals below the age of 35 – products of a sound Guyanese education system and background.

“All of us at EDO are familiar of the struggles and scarcity of opportunity for young and educated persons in Guyana even when they have bright ideas and are willing to work hard. Where does an ordinary young Guyanese get capital to start a business in Guyana? Have you ever tried to get a loan from a bank in Guyana without collateral?,” EDO added.

EDO says a Trinidadian Company, Ramps Logistics saw the potential in the DO team and provided the capital to get EDO started.

Not only did they provide capital, they also provided coaching and mentoring. We were able to access their management systems and most importantly their network of Oil and Gas contacts internationally. In just 3 years EDO now employs more than 140 Guyanese in the Oil and Gas Sector. In fact, we have already begun to export our locally trained personnel to work in places such as Suriname. These are well-paid jobs. Even at the lowest levels, for 28 days work EDO employees earn more than 5 to 6 times the average wage in Guyana.

Today, EDO says its clients are Edison Chouest, Seacor Marine, Halliburton, Tenaris, Schlumberger Stena Offshore, SBM Offshore, among other global multinationals.

“We are proud of the company we are building. Our team consists of Africans, Indians, Portuguese, Chinese, Amerindians and every shade in between. We have Hindus, Muslims and Christians. Your political affiliation makes no difference to us. No one at EDO will ever be discriminated against based on sexual orientation. We are committed to play our part in building a prosperous Guyana for all,” the company added,

EDO says this new energy industry provides an opportunity to those who have not traditionally been involved in business in Guyana. There is a new generation of youthful entrepreneurs in Guyana and we deserve to be part of this sector as much as anyone else. For the first time in a long time we feel we can stay right here in Guyana and make a great life for ourselves and our families.

The company promised to expand its range of opportunities if the ideas are presented to them. “If you have a great business idea, if you are smart, if you are ambitious and if you are willing to work hard then come see us. We would be happy to share our knowledge with you. We can help you raise capital for your new business and introduce you to our growing networks of Oil and Gas customers. The future is bright for Guyana. We will do everything possible to ensure that this light shines on all”.