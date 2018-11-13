PPP wins several constituencies in Georgetown

The opposition People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has picked up at least three seats in the Georgetown City Council, winning against its nearest rival A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) according to unofficial results.

A senior APNU activist and a senior official of the Guyana Elections Commission confirmed that APNU’s Shondel Hope lost to the PPP’s Nalisa Feeguson in constituency 2 (Kitty north, Central & South & Subryanville); APNU’s Astell Collins was defeated by the PPP’s Dmitri Ali in constituency 3 (Bel Air Gardens, Bel Air Springs, Prashad Nagar, North East & North West Campbellville) and Andria Marks of the APNU lost to the PPP’s in Cummings Lodge/North, Central and South Pattensen Turkeyen to Param Persaud of the PPP.

APNU sources said it is likely the PPP could also pick up one or two more seats in the Proportional Representation (PR) arena of Monday’s Local Government Elections.

That would mean a significant improvement on the PPP’s performance in Georgetown, widely regarded as a stronghold of the People’s National Congress Reform/ A Partnership for National Unity, compared to the 2016 local polls when it had barely picked up two seats in the PR component of the elections.

A GECOM official could not immediately say if the Alliance For Change would be able to scrape up at least one PR seat.

The 30 seats in Georgetown are equally split between PR and first past the post.

Incumbent Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green also showed a healthy performance in Monday’s elections, despite much publicised concerns about her management of the City.