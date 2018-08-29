Bounty Supermarket in Kitty robbed

A lone gun-toting bandit Wednesday afternoon committed a robbery at Bounty Supermarket’s branch at Kitty, Georgetown.

“Nobody is injured. Everybody is safe and sound,” a reliable source told Demerara Waves Online News.

A well-placed source said the man robbed the entity of an undisclosed sum of cash.

None of the customers was robbed, but the bandit escaped with monies from the cashiers, the source said.

Up to late Wednesday afternoon, investigators were still at the supermarket collecting evidence. The supermarket reopened for business later.

Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner Marlon Chapman confirmed that a robbery occurred at the Kitty branch of Bounty Supermarket.