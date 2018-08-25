Mother arrested for stabbing death of 3-year old son

Guyanese police on Saturday arrested a 26-year old woman for allegedly stabbing her three-year old son to death.

Dead is Ramdeo Ferreira of 585 15th Street,Foulis, Easr Coast Demerara.

Sources said the woman’s name is Pat Brenda Ferreira.

Investigators said at about 09:45 AM the suspect was seen chasing after her son in her yard armed with a knife.

“Minutes later the police at Enmore Outpost responded to a report that the suspect stabbed her son ,found the lad lying on a bed,in an unconscious state with suspected stab wounds to his chest and back,” police said.

The child was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital and succumbed to his injuries about 12:00 PM while receiving treatment.

The suspect is cooperating with investigators, the Guyana Police Force said.

The incident was witnessed by her four year old son.