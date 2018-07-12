Security Association knocks Crime Chief over comments on Simona Brooms- guards altercation

The Guyana Association of Private Security Organisations (GAPSO) on Thursday slammed the Guyana’s Police Force’s Head of Criminal Investigations, Assistant Commissioner Paul Williams’ criticism of how the security guards’ dealt with Junior Minister, Simona Broomes at a restaurant parking lot.

Referring to a July 12, 2018 article in the State-owned and government-controlled Guyana Chronicle newspaper, GAPSO said Williams’ expectation that the guards should apologise are “reckless” especially since Broomes’ driver attempted to breach a secure area of a facility without seeking permission and she threw down several signs on the ground which amounts to damage to property.

The incident occurred on July 8, 2018, with the minister accusing one of the guards of cocking his assigned shotgun and pointing it at her. Available video surveillance footage does not show the guard committing such an act.

The umbrella security organisation called on Police Commissioner, David Ramnarine to state whether the Crime Chief’s comments reflect the position of the Guyana Police Force.

Williams reportedly told the Guyana Chronicle newspaper that security guards ought to be able to profile vehicle occupants based on the type of vehicles, should be courteous to persons especially Very Important Persons (VIPs).

GAPSO questioned whether Minister Broomes breached the ministerial code of conduct and called on her to publicly give an account of the incident or be disciplined.

“The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is calling on Minister of Natural Resources, Simona Broomes an elected official who has a responsibility as to act appropriately to explain to the public her actions on the CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) Video that is in the public domain. Failure to do such, Ms. Simona Broomes must be held accountable for her actions,” GAPSO said.

Security officers were urged to reject all forms of intimidation or that could result in loss of confidence in private security guard services. “The Guyana Association of Private Security Organizations is urging all Security Officers to not allow agitators to seize this moment to advance their often self-serving beliefs of what is erroneous. Do not allow them to bemoan the lack of trust in the private security industry. Do not allow them to beat down the hard working men and women who are security officers,” GAPSO added.

Broomes on Thursday refused to speak on the incident.

Williams is tipped in some quarters to be the next substantive Police Commissioner.