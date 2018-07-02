61-year old man, who allegedly raped 12-year old girl, found hanging in police lockups

A 61-year old man, who allegedly raped a 12-year old girl, was found hanging from his shirt in a cell at the Leonora Police Station early Monday morning, the Guyana Police Force said.

Dead is Bagatram Jailall of 48 Ocean Garden, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara. He was arrested Sunday after he was accused of raping the girl at his home on June 29,2018.

Investigators believed he committed suicide. “The prisoner was discovered hanging from the lockups window grill. He allegedly used his shirt to commit the act,” police said. His body was discovered at about 5:30 Monday morning.

Police said four other prisoners were in the cell with Jailall.